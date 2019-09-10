African American Chamber hosts annual Follow Me Celebrity Golf Classic

JACKSON, Tenn. — Golfers hit the green Tuesday morning with a celebrity.

Ed “Too Tall” Jones joined golfers at the Jackson-Madison County African American Chamber of Commerce’s annual Follow Me Celebrity Golf Classic.

The tournament helps raise money for the chamber’s youth development and summer jobs program, Follow Me Into Business.

“Not only is this a fundraiser, but it also brings us in contact with other business people,” African American Chamber Executive Director Florence Howard said.

They expect to raise over $15,000 with the fundraiser.