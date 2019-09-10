Air rifle recall information

Air rifles are being recalled due to the possibility of an unexpected discharge.

The Diana Stormrider Gen. 2 Air Rifle can unexpectedly discharge, even if the safety is engaged, posing a serious injury or death hazard.

The recalled rifles are .11 and .22-caliber, pre-charged pneumatic air rifles that are powered by a compressed air cylinder.

The firm has received one report of a premature discharge of the air rifle.

No injuries have been reported.

The rifles were sold at retailers nationwide and online through Amazon.

If you have one of these air rifles, stop using it and contact Air Venturi to receive a free trigger upgrade repair kit and installation instructions.

Air Venturi can be reached by calling toll-free at 888-256-3253 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.airventuri.com and click on “Recall Notice” for more information.