Children’s sleepwear recall information

Ragdoll and Rockets has announced a recall for 100 percent micro-polyester fleece sleepwear items.

The clothing fails to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a hazard to children.

The recalled clothing was sold in 16 different patterns at children’s boutiques and online.

If you have one of these items, take it away from children and contact Ragdoll and Rockets for a full refund.

To contact the company, call toll-free at 888-669-9313 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recall2775@genexus.us with “Product Recall” as the email subject or online at www.ragdollandrockets.com and click on the “Product Recall” tab at the top of the page for more information.