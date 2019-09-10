Hardeman Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks to ID man in business burglary

1/2





HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help identify a person of interest in an early morning burglary.

Three people burglarized a Toone business around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of the men is seen in surveillance video. Investigators say the other two had their faces covered.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person in the photo.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office at 731-228-3030.