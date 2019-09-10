Mugshots : Madison County : 09/09/19 – 09/10/19

1/15 Devin Murphy Simple domestic assault

2/15 Hank Cooley Evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/15 Traci Campbell Failure to appear

4/15 Amanda Siler Driving on revoked/suspended license



5/15 Andre Robinson Violation of probation

6/15 Charles Neil Failure to appear

7/15 Clyde Warlick Sex offender registry violations

8/15 Deuna Douglass Assault



9/15 Juan Diaz Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

10/15 Kelvin Clark Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/15 Kerri Warmath DUI, violation of implied consent law

12/15 Randall Williams Aggravated assault, evading arrest



13/15 Shannon Warren Violation of probation

14/15 Tammy White Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/15 Travis Zachary Evading arrest































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/09/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/10/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.