Petition does not have enough signatures for school board member recall

JACKSON, Tenn. — A petition to recall a Jackson-Madison County School Board member does not have enough signatures, according to the Madison County Election Commission.

The election commission has scheduled a meeting Friday to evaluate the number of signatures listed on a petition to recall school board member Doris Black.

According to the election commission, the meeting is to certify the number of signatures, which the election commission has determined to be insufficient.

The staff of the election commission concluded its count with 967 valid signatures — 184 less than the 1,151 signatures needed for a recall election in school board District 4.

Once a certificate of insufficiency is signed, the filer will have 10 days from the September 13 meeting to collect the additional signatures.

The deadline to file additional signatures would be 4 p.m. Monday, September 23.