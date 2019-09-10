Slight Chance for Rain Persists All Week Long

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Tuesday, September 10th

Showers are showing up in West Tennessee on radar but so far, we’ve not received reports of much of the rain reaching the surface. The National Weather Service radar site in Millington, TN is currently offline and will remain so through the night per the latest message from the office in Memphis. We’ll only be looking at a slight chance for rain today and tomorrow with hot and humid weather sticking around all week.

TONIGHT

Another quiet night is forecast across West Tennessee tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s by sunrise. Skies will become mostly clear overnight with sunshine forecast to return tomorrow.

Mostly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with light winds from the southwest. This will likely result in highs in the lower to middle 90s again making it feel like the triple digits, so stay cool! Only a slight chance for rain is forecast for Wednesday afternoon and evening. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the next hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

