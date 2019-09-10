UPDATE: Suspect in domestic-related shooting in custody

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting over the weekend at an east Jackson home is in custody.

Police say Quincy Collins, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Collins is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning on Neff Circle.

Police say the woman was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.

Collins is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Jackson City Court.