Vickie Renae Cole Taylor

WBBJ Staff

 

  Vickie Renae Cole Taylor of Paris
56
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Monday, September 9, 2019
11:00 A.M. Friday; September 13, 2019
McEvoy Funeral Home
Bishop Taylor, Church of the Living God, Temple #4 in  Texarkana 
Memorial Cemetery
5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday; after 10:00 A.M. Friday until service
February 11, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee
Family members
Harold Cole, Henry, Tennessee and Anna (Danny Swegman) Vaughn , both of Paris, Tennessee
Mitchell Taylor of Paris, TN; Married: May 16, 1998
Elyzabeth Renee Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
Dennis (Sue) Cole, Phoenix, Arizona 
Mother in law: Zora M. Sanders, Murray, Kentucky; Vickie is also survived by uncles, friends and other family members.
Mrs. Taylor worked at Henry County Medical Center for 34 years. She was a Christian by faith who enjoyed the outdoors particularly going to the lake. Vickie loved people and was known to reach out and help others. She was a great cook which her family really enjoyed.

Related Posts