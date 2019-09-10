Vickie Renae Cole Taylor
|Vickie Renae Cole Taylor of Paris
|56
|Vanderbilt University Medical Center
|Monday, September 9, 2019
|11:00 A.M. Friday; September 13, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bishop Taylor, Church of the Living God, Temple #4 in Texarkana
|Memorial Cemetery
|5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday; after 10:00 A.M. Friday until service
|February 11, 1963 in Paris, Tennessee
|Family members
|Harold Cole, Henry, Tennessee and Anna (Danny Swegman) Vaughn , both of Paris, Tennessee
|Mitchell Taylor of Paris, TN; Married: May 16, 1998
|Elyzabeth Renee Taylor, Paris, Tennessee
|Dennis (Sue) Cole, Phoenix, Arizona
|Mother in law: Zora M. Sanders, Murray, Kentucky; Vickie is also survived by uncles, friends and other family members.
|Mrs. Taylor worked at Henry County Medical Center for 34 years. She was a Christian by faith who enjoyed the outdoors particularly going to the lake. Vickie loved people and was known to reach out and help others. She was a great cook which her family really enjoyed.