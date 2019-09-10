West Tennessee State Fair kicks off in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is officially underway at Fairgrounds Park in Jackson.

“We’re celebrating 164 years Tennessee proud,” fair manager Kelly Broadway said.

Broadway says there is plenty to do and see indoors and out, with anything from games, rides and even exhibits.

“Crafts, photography, art work, and it just showcases a lot of the local talent,” Broadway said.

Of course you can’t forget about your favorite fair foods, including a crowd favorite, the 4-H Chicken Shack.

“I love it so much because I get to interact with everybody and some people I don’t know,” worker Erin Stanifer said. “There’s some people who come back every year. We just love them.”

Whether it’s funnel cake or fried Oreos, the options are endless, but make sure you don’t over-stuff yourself before getting on some of the rides. There are also some new attractions you can check out at the fair this year.

Mason Purdy manages the roughly 28 attractions brought to the fair and talks about one of the newest rides.

“We have ‘Whack the Mouse.’ It’s a large roller coaster that’s built for family of all sizes,” Purdy said. “Small kids and large adults are able to ride this.”

West Tennesseans are no stranger to this annual tradition, and it’s where the community will have the chance to come together to enjoy a bit of family and fun.

“We want everyone to come out and enjoy a safe family friendly environment and just enjoy themselves,” Broadway said.

The fair continues through Sunday, September 15.