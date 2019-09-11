2 indicted in Martin homicide investigation

MARTIN, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted by a Weakley County grand jury after a man was shot and killed at a Martin home in May.

Police say 20-year-old Isiah Hart, of Lexington, and Kalib Jones, 20, of Scotts Hill, were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in the death of 23-year-old Luke Greene.

Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Martin around 2 a.m. May 11.

Raschad Windham, 20, of Martin is also charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.