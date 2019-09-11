College students do a remembrance walk for 9/11 victims

JACKSON, Tenn.–Students of a local college took to the streets to honor 9-11 victims.

Lane College students gathered in front of Bray Hall for a Remembrance Walk.

Students held flags in hand and walked all around campus.

Melinda Richardson Coordinator of Veteran Affairs said it’s a first for Lane.

“I was like, ‘okay we need to do something different so I asked our veterans and our dependents would they mind doing a walk, like a remembrance walk for 9-11 and they were in agreement,” said Melinda Richardson Coordinator of Veteran Affairs.

Richardson also said she hopes to make this a start for future events like these.