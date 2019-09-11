Man charged in domestic-related shooting appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused in a Jackson shooting appears in city court.

The judge issued a $1 million bond for Quincy Collins, 37, during the Wednesday morning hearing.

Police responded Saturday morning to a home on Neff Circle and found Jessica Graves lying on the kitchen floor, according to court documents. She had been shot in her chin and chest.

Documents show Graves said Collins, her ex-boyfriend, shot her. Graves said they had been arguing earlier that day.

Collins is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Graves was taken to the hospital in critical condition.