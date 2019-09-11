Slight Chance for Isolated Showers On Thursday

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Wednesday, September 11th

Temperatures, once again, warmed up to the lower and middle 90s this afternoon for another brutal day with heat and humidity! The temperature has felt like it’s been over 100°F at the warmest point of the afternoon in Jackson and there’s more heat ahead until cloudier skies and a wetter forecast cools things down a tad early next week.

TONIGHT

Another quiet night is forecast across West Tennessee tonight with overnight low temperatures in the lower 70s by sunrise. Skies will become mostly clear overnight with sunshine forecast to return tomorrow.

Mostly clear skies will continue in West Tennessee tomorrow with highs back in the lower 90s – so expect it to feel like 100°F again tomorrow afternoon! One or two isolated showers are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours but rain looks more likely early next week. In fact, there may be some tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico early next week so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

