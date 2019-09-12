Bethel prepares for home opener this weekend

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Following two consecutive road games, Bethel prepares to welcome in the home fan base for the first home contest of 2019. Ahead of their home opener, the Wildcats put together a solid performance on the road in Week 2, defeating Bluefield College 49-24.

One key that led to the win was the turnover category. Bethel forced 6 turnovers in the game and surrendered none. Because of this stat line, the Wildcat offense was able to extend drives and play at a more consistent pace.

Now just days away from playing in front a home crowd, head coach Mike Jasper is eager to showcase his 2019 unit on the field.

Bethel is set to take on Warner University this Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in McKenzie.