Betty Sue (Austin) Norris age 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born on July 20, 1963 in Brownsville, TN to the late Mr. O. B. Austin and Mrs. Nell (Taylor) Austin. She was known for her many years of working on the Norris Strawberry Farm, decorating cakes, being a homemaker and was also a long-time Residential Assistant for Morningside Assisted Living Center and was much-loved by all her residents.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Mr. Billy Gordan officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence Cemetery. A visitation for the Norris family will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

She was preceded in death by one brother: Thomas Earl (Tommy) Austin; and one nephew: Timothy Scott Tinsley.

Mrs. Betty is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Mr. Ben E. Norris Sr of Bells, TN; one son: Ben E. Norris, Jr of Bells, TN; one daughter: Amanda Norris Gordan (Billy) of Jackson, TN; three brothers: Kim Allen Austin (Tina), Jessie Lee Austin (Norma) all of Bells, TN, Billy Rose Austin (Charlotte Forsythe) of Jackson, TN; three sisters: Reba Nell Austin, Shelia Kay Austin and Janet Faye Tinsley all of Bells, TN; she was known as “Ya-Ya” to her loving grandson: Will Gordan. She also leaves two special grands: Jack and Stella Gahagan; a host of beloved nieces and nephews to whom she was known as “Sue-Sue”. She will also be missed by her loyal Boston Terrier, Clyde.

Pallbearers serving are Chris Austin, Blake Meeks, Brice Meeks, Gunner Sergeant Taylor Austin, Joseph Austin, Wesley Austin, Zachary Tinsley.

Honorary Pallbearers serving are Rafe Jernigan, Andy Norris, Wade Norris, Chad Norris, Bob Bond and Nathan Isom.