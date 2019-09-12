Esther Marie Nix passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was also an avid gardener, cook and seamstress.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10 to 11:30 A.M. in the T.K. Young Room at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, with the funeral service to follow in the Sanctuary at 11:30 A.M.

Esther was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Nix; her parents, Johnny and Alma Phillips; her sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Dorothy Grow, Ressie Cronic, Berthie Grammer; and her brother, John Richard Phillips.

She leaves behind two sisters, Bethel Essary and Betty Miller; her brother, Billy Phillips; and eight children, Mike Nix (Linda), Debra Shands, Janice Parsons, Retha Moore, Donna Moody (Jeff), Eddie Nix (Donna), Kaye Redus (Mike), and Jeff Nix (Jamie). She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Whiteville, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be sent to Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN, 38104.

