Families and friends gather for annual ARM benefit banquet

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families and friends enjoyed music and fun for a local annual fundraiser.

It’s all for the Annual Salt and Light Benefit Banquet to support the work of Area Relief Ministries.

This year, they celebrated their 42nd anniversary with special guest Shenandoah at Carl Perkins Civic Center.

The banquet serves as ARM’s largest fundraiser and made it possible for services it provides.

“There’s a lot of people that have nowhere to go. They literally are living on the streets or living behind dumpsters behind churches. So we allow them to come and spend the night at a church and be fed and loved on, showers, and during the day, we have a day shelter that allows them to wash their clothes, have their own post office box and computer lab. And we provide work for several of them through our work program,” said Mike Roby, executive director of ARM.

Concert tickets were $25 each.