FBI seeks to ID man in sexual exploitation investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help identify a man who may have information in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The man may have critical information regarding the identity of a child in the investigation, according to a news release from the FBI’s Memphis Field Office.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Video showing the man with the child was first noted in March 2018 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The video is believed to have been produced around 2016 to 2018 and appears to have been filmed mostly in a bathroom.

The man is described as an African American male with black hair and a thin build, likely between 18 and 20 years old, according to the release.

Anyone with information can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).