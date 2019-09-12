Fire department releases dash cam video of Medon house fire

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department posted dash cam video on Facebook of their response to a house fire Monday morning in Medon.

Fire officials say the fire was reported by a passerby on Pope Road.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a malfunction in a wall heater.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Officials say the fire was out quickly after their arrival.

In the post, officials say they were able to limit damage to the home.