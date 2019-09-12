Isolated Showers Possible Friday Evening

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Thursday, September 12th

For the first time since 2005, West Tennessee has stayed rain-free through the first third of the month of September! Our mostly dry stretch will continue tomorrow with a low chance for rain and more heat and humidity! Many areas have not had rain since late August and may go three weeks straight without rain!

TONIGHT

Another quiet night is forecast across West Tennessee with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with plenty of sunshine forecast to start tomorrow.

Mostly clear skies continue in West Tennessee tomorrow with highs back in the lower 90s – so expect it to feel like 100°F again in the afternoon! One or two isolated showers are still possible during the afternoon and early evening and that includes a potential for rain to briefly make an appearance early on during tomorrow night’s football games. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

