Local authorities sit with East Elementary School students for Grandparents Day

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — It was a special day for kids at a local elementary school.

Students at East Elementary School in Humboldt had some special guests for lunch Thursday: their grandparents.

But for those students whose grandparents couldn’t make it, they still didn’t eat alone.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Humboldt Police Department and Humboldt Fire Department stepped in to sit with students.

“I remember the days when I was a kid, and I didn’t always have somebody to sit with me, and it can be a really sad thing, so you never want to see little people crying,” said Brittanie Doaks, principal of East Elementary.

This was the first year that East Elementary held this event.