Madison Co. Commission’s Agenda Review Committee meets, prepares for upcoming meeting

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Members of the Madison County Commission’s Agenda Review Committee met Thursday night.

The committee touched on several topics that will be covered in the upcoming commission meeting.

Madison County Budget Chairman Doug Stephenson touched on what he called the most stand-out topic of the night.

“We are going to be proposing that the county commission pays, gets money to the schools to be able to purchase the property on Ashport Road,” Stephenson said. “We’ll be doing an amendment for $789,000 dollars.”

The proposal will be further discussed at their next county commission meeting.