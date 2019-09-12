Milan Police Department warns public about scam

MILAN, Tenn. — The Milan Police Department has been made aware of a phone scam using their Shop with a Cop program to collect money from local residents.

Lt. Nick Glenn says the department is not making phone calls or taking money by telephone. The department is not partnered with any other agencies or third parties.

Police say if a resident wants to donate, they can get in touch with the department.

“Bring it to the police department,” Lt. Glenn said. “We’ll respond to the mail flyer that we have sent out, an official letter from us on our letterhead, and they can reply to that. If they have any questions about anybody that does contact them, they can call us and we can go check it out.”

Donations can be dropped off or mailed to the Milan Police Department. If you have given money to another agency that was meant for Milan’s Shop with a Cop program, contact Milan police at 731-686-3309.