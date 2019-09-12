Mugshots : Madison County : 09/11/19 – 09/12/19 September 12, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/15Jennifer Reed Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/15Sandra Kee Theft over $1,000; willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of adults Show Caption Hide Caption 3/15Brian Powell Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 4/15Cedric Pounds Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/15David Ford False report of motor vehicle accident, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/15Juan Coleman Driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 7/15Lee Douglass Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 8/15Mandy Hill Possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/15Maurcelia Blanchett Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 10/15Pamela Weddle Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/15Paul Lillard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/15Sabrina Pearce DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 13/15Sabrina Rainey Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/15Tasha Pruitt Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/15Timothy Kazmierski Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/11/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/12/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest