Former county magistrate Terry L. Evans, 77, of Paris died Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville following a short illness.

He was of the Christian faith and had attended West Paris Baptist Church and VanDyke Church of Christ.

Evans was born in the Old 23rd District of Henry County near Big Sandy, but lived most of his life in the VanDyke community, and for 20 years served as a county commissioner in that district. He also served on various other community leadership committees, was a youth baseball coach and umpire and was formerly president of the Henry County Youth Baseball League.

He retired in 2006 from Spinks Clay Co., where had worked at its headquarters in Routon since the 1965, serving for a time as the company’s controller.

Surviving are his two sons, Chris (Allison) Evans of Marion, Ky., and Bob (Donna) Evans of Paris; grandchildren, Adam Evans of Paris; Meredith Evans of Bowling Green, Ky., and Benjamin and Elliot Evans of Marion, Ky.; a sister, Velva Perry of Knoxville and a brother, Dale Evans of Paris.

He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Holcomb Evans; and his parents, Pauline Evans Dolan and Kermit Evans; and brothers, Billy Joe and Jerry Evans.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris. Visitation will begin at noon. A private burial will be held at a later time at Bevil Cemetery on the Old McKenzie Highway.

Expressions of sympathy make take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.