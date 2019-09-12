TN Scholastic Clay Target Program recruitment day is this month

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students in fourth through 12th grade have a chance to practice shotgun shooting sports at locations across Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Federation announced the Tennessee Scholastic Clay Target Program will hold Recruitment Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 28 for children and teens who want to find shooting teams in their areas.

Locations in West Tennessee will include Brownsville, Lavinia and Middleton.

No previous experience is needed, and beginners will learn proper firearm safety, as well as receiving one-on-one instruction before hitting practice targets.

Those interested must have a legal guardian present to participate.

Safety equipment will be provided and most locations will have firearms available for attendees, though participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

SCTP is the largest shooting program in the state, and is run by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

For more information on Recruitment Day or a location near you, visit tnwf.org/explore.