Woman warns others of job scam found on social media

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee woman says she was targeted by a scam and wants to warn others.

Chelsea Smith says she heard about a job opportunity on Facebook Marketplace and looked into it.

The job entailed running errands for a Nashville-area woman with a disability.

Smith says she received a $2,800 check to use for errands, and $500 of it was payment.

She says the check cleared for deposit at first, but bounced later. The money went to loading gift cards, and the scammer wanted the numbers.

She wants others to be aware of this type of scam.

“If you have a feeling that something is off, stick to that,” Smith said.

Smith says she filed a police report with the Lexington Police Department and will not have to pay back the money from the fake check.