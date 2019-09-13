Dyersburg attorney, second man charged with extortion

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg attorney and another man are charged with extortion after an investigation by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kelly Law Firm attorney Sam Kelly, 50, and Mark Morgan, 61, are accused of attempting to extort money from a person in exchange for alleged information about a criminal investigation, according to a news release from the TBI.

Agents and investigators set up a meeting to allow the victim and the two men to exchange money for information, according to the release.

The release says Kelly and Morgan were taken into custody after leaving the meeting with the money.

Kelly was booked into the Dyer County Jail on one count of extortion and one count of resisting arrest. His bond was set at $3,500.

Morgan was booked into the Dyer County Jail on one count of extortion and is awaiting a court date.

Dyersburg police and the 29th Judicial District Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.