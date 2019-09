HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A family is searching for a woman last seen Sunday in Hardin County.

Jerri Stewart, 40, was last seen Sunday on Catfish Lane in Crump.

She was last seen wearing a pink tank top, jean shorts, and black Crocs.

She is between 5-feet, 4-inches and 5-feet, 5-inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 731-925-3377.