James Calvin Smith, age 83, resident of Eads, Tennessee and husband of Patsy A. Smith, departed this life Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services for Mr. Smith will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Smith will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Calvin was born May 17, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late James Elmo Smith and Evelyn Wyatt Smith. He was a graduate of Humes High School in Memphis and served his country in the United States Army. He was employed as a chemical company purchasing agent for many years before his retirement. Following his retirement, he was employed with Memphis National Golf Course, fixing golf carts.

Calvin was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. In earlier years, he was a member of Hartland Baptist Church and was the choir director. He was well loved and a very knowledgeable person who enjoyed antique cars, golfing, whistling and special times with his family.

Mr. Smith is survived by his wife who he married October 22, 1955, Patsy Galloway Smith; his daughter, Michelle Sanders and son-in-law, Johnny of Eads, TN; his daughter-in-law, Tosha Smith of Southaven, MS; his sister, Beverly Hill of Millington, TN; his brother, Eugene Smith of Memphis, TN; six grandchildren, Holly Smith, Chris Smith (Rachel), Amber Brown, Brandon Smith, Shelbie Smith, Bryce Sanders; and four great-grandchildren, Kyler Brown, Dalton Brown, Blair Brown and Ava Smith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael D. Smith.

