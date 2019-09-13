Local high school holds fundraiser for teacher’s daughter with cancer

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Faculty, staff and students at Dyersburg High School held a fundraiser Friday to help one of their own.

Faculty and staff members at the school put on a chili and hotdog fundraiser to raise money for a teacher’s daughter.

Earlier this year, 14-month-old Ruth Ann Sellers was diagnosed with cancer. She has been receiving treatment at St. Jude’s hospital.

School officials say they hope to raise money to help with the family’s expenses during Ruth Ann’s treatments.