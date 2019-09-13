Mostly Dry Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, September 13th

Once again, West Tennessee has a mostly dry day. In fact, we haven’t had any rain show up in the Mid-South yet today with showers to our east in Middle Tennessee and to our west in Arkansas but our local weather is forecast to remain dry even as a cold front approaches the area.

TONIGHT

Another quiet night is forecast for West Tennessee with great weather ahead for high school football games! Temperatures will be back in the 70s by 9 o’clock with overnight lows in the upper 60s by sunrise. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Oh by the way, check out the full moon which rises at 7:16! We have an opportunity to see it once or twice a month of course, but rarely is it ever on Friday the 13th. By the way, Halloween is 48 days away!

Mostly sunny skies continue in West Tennessee tomorrow with highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s – so expect it to feel like 100°F again in the afternoon! One or two isolated showers are still possible tomorrow afternoon and early evening but most of West Tennessee will stay dry as we head for three straight weeks without rain in some cases. We’ll be cooler over the weekend nights with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s at the coolest point of the night. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at when rain might finally return and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tropical Update – 1:00 p.m. CDT Friday, September 13th

At 1:00 PM CDT, the tropical disturbance that could soon become our next Tropical Cyclone of 2019 in the Atlantic Ocean was centered near latitude 25.4 North, longitude 74.2 West. The system has been meandering during the past few hours, but is expected to resume a slow motion toward the northwest and north-northwest later today. Unfortunately, on the forecast track, the system is anticipated to move across the central and northwestern Bahamas tonight, and along or near the east coast of Florida Saturday and Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Preliminary data from an Air Force Reconnaissance plane indicate that the disturbance is becoming better organized, and is anticipated that a tropical depression or a tropical storm will likely form later today or tonight.

Environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression or a tropical storm later today or tonight.

Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent

Formation chance through 5 days… high…90 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area in the northwestern Bahamas later today. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on the Florida peninsula by Saturday or Saturday night.

RAINFALL: The potential tropical cyclone is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations through Sunday:

The Bahamas…2 to 4 inches, isolated maximum amounts 6 inches.

The U.S. Southeast Coast from central Florida into South

Carolina…2 to 4 inches.

STORM SURGE: This system is not expected to product significant storm surge in the northwestern Bahamas.

