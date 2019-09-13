Mugshots : Madison County : 09/12/19 – 09/13/19

1/17 Jeffery Phelps Burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism

2/17 Millisa Mason Violation of community corrections

3/17 Adarius Murphy Theft under $999, violation of community corrections

4/17 Ashley Weaver Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card



5/17 Brandon Purdy Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

6/17 Caleb Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/17 Dallas Dickerson Failure to comply

8/17 Jarvis Tyson Public intoxication



9/17 Jasmine Pearson Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/17 Jason Shelton Schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

11/17 Lindsey Dowdy Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

12/17 Octavious Wyatt Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/17 Pierce Curby Aggravated domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, legend drugs-possess without prescription

14/17 Timothy Campbell Failure to appear

15/17 Tramyia Peete Leaving the scene of accident

16/17 William Weaver Fugitive-hold for other agency



17/17 Willie Smith Violation of probation



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/13/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.