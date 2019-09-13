Mugshots : Madison County : 09/12/19 – 09/13/19 September 13, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Jeffery Phelps Burglary, theft over $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Millisa Mason Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Adarius Murphy Theft under $999, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Ashley Weaver Fraudulent use of credit/ATM card Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Brandon Purdy Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Caleb Woods Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Dallas Dickerson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Jarvis Tyson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Jasmine Pearson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Jason Shelton Schedule II & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Lindsey Dowdy Schedule IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Octavious Wyatt Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Pierce Curby Aggravated domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange, legend drugs-possess without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Timothy Campbell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Tramyia Peete Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17William Weaver Fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Willie Smith Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 09/13/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest