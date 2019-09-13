Officials search for missing woman in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials search for answers in the case of a local missing woman.

No one has heard from or seen 40-year-old Jerri Stewart in the last five days.

“We’re actively looking for her. We’re following up on all of the information we have at this time,” Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Kevin Thompson said.

Stewart is described as standing about 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing around 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

“She was last seen around 7:30 Sunday night,” Thompson said. “The information we have is that she was last seen on foot in the area of 80 Catfish Lane. We don’t have any other information past that.”

Catfish Lane is just off of Highway 64 in Crump, next to a gas station. The road also runs next to the Tennessee River, near the Highway 64 bridge linking Crump and Savannah.

Thompson said they don’t have any information on whether or not Stewart was picked up, or which direction she went from Catfish Lane.

Stewart was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

“We would just really like to locate her, safe and sound,” Thompson said.

If you see or come in contact with Stewart, you’re asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at 731-925-3377, or call the Hardin County Dispatch at 731-925-4989.