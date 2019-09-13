Police search for robbery suspect wearing Minnie Mouse glasses

1/3

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg police are searching for a man they believe robbed a convenience store last week while wearing what appears to be Minnie Mouse glasses.

Police say the robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. Sept. 6 at the Marathon Food Mart on Lake Road.

Police say officers spoke with the store clerk, who said the suspect entered the store with his face covered and showed the clerk a handgun.

The suspect was also wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Police say the man took an undetermined amount of money during the robbery. He was last seen leaving the building running west.

Police say the suspect is a white man, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, with a slim build.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department at 731-288-7679, or Crime Stoppers at 731-285-8477.