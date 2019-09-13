TSPN “shatters the silence” at annual conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is ready to shatter the silence.

The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network held their annual conference at Englewood Baptist Church Friday morning.

This year’s theme was “Shattering the Silence.”

They had eight different speakers, from all walks of life, come to share how suicide has impacted their life.

“We open the doorway for people to have permission to talk about a subject that a lot of people often pretend it doesn’t exist,” said TSPN West Tennessee Director Tosha Gurley.

There were also displays honoring veterans and words of hope that had helped others throughout their life.