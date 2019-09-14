Bells residents gather for community picnic

BELLS, Tenn. – Residents living in the city of bells gathered for the 6th annual community picnic at Andrew T. Walker Memorial Park.

“It’s one day nobody has to worry about anything,” said an attendee. “Come with a smile on your face, leave with a smile on your face. Also leave with your stomach full.”

Families at the event enjoyed activities like water slides, live music, shopping with vendors and delicious treats.

“Served its purpose,” said Monola Patterson with Bells Community Association. “Most people even if they are not living in bells right now when they hear about it they come back home so its like a big family reunion.”

As part of the picnic, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the park. Organizers say over the years fundraisers and donations have been made to purchase equipment for the park.

“We came together as a group of concerned citizens to get the park revitalized. So this is the first phase of the playground equipment and we are looking forward to add as time goes by,” said Dabney Long, vice president with the Bells Community Association.

Williams says this is a way to bring the community together, look back on old times and give back to Bells.

“The community has supported using so many different ways and all of our different fundraisers, and we are trying to keep our children….let them have an area that they can come and be children,” said Long.

“We are happy today that we have restored, coming to restore this new park, Andrew Walker Community Park of Bells, Tennessee,” said a member with the Bells Community Association.