Friendship celebrates street festival

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. – The city of Friendship is paying homage to their community with a fun event for the entire family.

Saturday residents gathered for a day of fun with local vendors and plenty of food. The festival was followed by a 5k run and co-ed softball tournament. There was also a bull ride contest later Saturday night.

“Friendship is getting younger and so what I mean by that is we have a lot of people who care about this town and who want to see it do well who want to see it thrive and we don’t want to see it forgotten,” said organizer, Jeremy McDonald.

Organizers say they want to make this an annual event.