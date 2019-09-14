Gator Speedway holds 3rd annual Race for St. Jude

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn.–“We’re trying to raise money for St. Jude, and we’re doing it in honor of Keshawn Phillips. He has cancer,” owner of Gator Speedway Glen Jones said.

Many racers of all ages and from all around are taking part in the 3rd annual Race for St. Jude at the Gator Speedway.

Owners Bertha and Glen Jones say its all about the children and blessing those who need it, after having a grandson go to St. Jude.

“It gives me a blessing to give back to our communities around here and to St. Jude. It means a lot to us to do that,” Jones said.

It’s the second time for one racer to participate in the Race for St. Jude, and he looks forward to taking part.

“It means a lot because I have friends who have had cancer and have been to St. Jude so it really means that I can put in the effort to help them and know what the cause is for,” racer Lakelyn Eskew said.

The monetary prizes run from $40 up to $300 depending on the category and place.

Racers can give that money back to St. Jude.

“We helped raise $19,500 last year,” Jones said.

As for this year’s goal, “whatever we give, give god the glory for it, and let the kids off,” Jones said.

Organizers hope to host a 4th annual next year to help more children.