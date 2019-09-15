111th Carroll County Fair preparations underway

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.– “We’re just a wonderful, friendly town. (It) makes us unique,” Carroll County Fair Association president Laura Keeton said.

It’s fair season in West Tennessee, and another local county is getting ready to invite their community out for a week of fun.

The parking lot at the Carroll County Civic Center and Fairgrounds was empty Sunday, but later this week it will be filled with games, rides and people. Plus two things that make the Carroll County Fair unique; their food and the cost.

“Everybody advertises free fair. Well, our fair is free. We charge a low fee to come in the door, and once you get in we are free,” Keeton said.

That includes their $5 night Wednesday special.

“I think that makes us unique. As a matter of fact, I think we’re one of very few fairs in Tennessee, the whole state, that has that,” Keeton said. “We’re famous for our burgers with slaw. Everybody loves our fair burgers, is what everybody calls them. I don’t know of anywhere else you can get them.”

You can try the famous fair burgers from September 16 through Sept. 21.

“Tuesday night, which will be the first night of the carnival rides will be running, we will have an official opening ceremonies at 6:00. We will be recognizing the city of McKenzie,” Keeton said.