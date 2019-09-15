111th Carroll County Fair preparations

HUNTINGDON, Tenn.–

“Were just a wonderful friendly town makes us unique,” said Laura Keeton President of the Fair Association.

It’s fair season in West Tennessee as yet another local county gets ready to invite their community out for a week of fun.

The parking lot at the Carroll County Civic Center and Fairgrounds was empty Sunday, but come this week it will be filled with games, rides and people. Plus two things that make the Carroll County Fair unique; they’re food and the cost.

“Everybody advertises free fair, well our fair is free, we charge a low fee to come in the door, and once you get in we are free,” said Keeton.

Including their $5 night Wednesday special.

“I think that makes us unique, as a matter of fact I think we’re one of very few fairs, in Tennessee the whole state that has that,” said Keeton.

“Were famous for our burgers with slaw, everybody loves our fair burgers, is what everybody calls them, I don’t know of anywhere else you can get them,” said Keeton.

You can try the famous fair burgers on Monday September 16-21st.

“Tuesday night which will be the first night of the carnival rides will be running, we will have an official opening ceremonies at 6:00, we will be recognizing the city of McKenzie,” said Keeton.