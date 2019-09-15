Hispanic community celebrates their heritage

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local hispanic community is celebrating their heritage with a festival.

St. Mary’s annual Kermes family festival was held today. Organizers say it’s a way for the community to learn about hispanic culture and try native food. They say about 700 people showed up to support the event.

“As you can see it’s close to September 16th the independence from pretty much central America and Mexico so that’s why we try to celebrate and get all the people invited,” said organizer, Manuel Cobian.

Organizers say this is the fifth year for the festival.