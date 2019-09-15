Local residents enjoy last night at Henderson Co. Fair

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fair wrapped up its final night Saturday.

Saturday night fair goers got to watch wrestling matches, get on rides and enter giveaways.

This week crowd’s enjoyed pageants, the midway, exhibits and delicious fair food.

The high school honors group also held a dunking booth throughout the week to raise money.

Those getting dunked were familiar faces from around the county.

Personnel from the county put in donation time and raised money.

Many in attendance say they are looking forward to next year’s fair.