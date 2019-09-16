Digital Media Director — WBBJ-TV

WBBJ-TV, a dual ABC and CBS affiliate in Jackson, Tennessee, has an opening for a Digital Media Director to manage the news department’s website and social media.

Responsibilities include managing a WordPress-based news website and multiple social media accounts. The role also involves writing news stories, including breaking news, on a daily basis, as well as editing the work of others for online publication.

This position involves sharing information and news updates with a sense of urgency while maintaining professionalism and accuracy. The person in this role will sometimes be the station’s last line of defense against spelling, grammatical and factual errors, and also against libel. Excellent writing skills and news judgement are essential.

The Digital Media Director will also work with other departments at the station, including the sales department, to meet online needs including landing pages and other website features as needed.

Experience with web design, graphic design and photo/video editing will be helpful.

Send resume to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

No calls, please.

EOE

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.