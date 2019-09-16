Funeral Services for Claudette Forbes Hudson, age 80, will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Hudson died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Forest Cove Nursing & Rehab Center.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mrs. Hudson will be Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Hudson will lie-in-state at New St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Wednesday morning, September 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, please contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.