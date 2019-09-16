Decatur Co. man sentenced to 8 years on gun, drug offenses

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Decatur County man has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison on gun and drug offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Joshua Emile Malone, 28, of Parsons was sentenced September 12, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the sentence Monday.

According to information presented in court, authorities executed an arrest warrant April 12, 2018, at a Parsons home where Malone was found with a loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, the release says.

Investigators found two guns in Malone’s bedroom, including a sawed-off shotgun, along with ammunition, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the release.

Malone’s charges included possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the release.

His sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.