Extreme Heat Continues This Week

If you’re wondering when West Tennessee became a part of Arizona, you’re not alone! The unseasonably warm weather that we endured over the weekend is continuing right into the workweek with no immediate end in sight. A large ridge of high pressure continues to reside over the Mid-South and the dry air isn’t helping! In fact, lower dew points are to blame for us experiencing the warmest weather of 2019 in September.

After another brutally warm day, another quiet night is forecast across West Tennessee temperatures expected to reach the middle and upper 60s sunrise. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Fall may be one week away but our July-like heat wave continues tomorrow!

The weather would be more appropriate for Arizona tomorrow than for West Tennessee. Highs will be back in the middle to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies with a few clouds in the afternoon and evening ahead of an oncoming cold front. There’s a 10% chance for a few lucky spots to see some rainfall between 1pm and 7pm on Tuesday, but that chance is especially for northwest Tennessee. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when we’ll finally be done with this heat, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

