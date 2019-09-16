First suspects indicted in Jackson in operation ‘Bluff City Blues’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three people have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Jackson on charges stemming from operation “Bluff City Blues.”

Reggie Carnell James Jr., Isaac Caprice Williamson and Reginald Dontae Williamson Jr., all of Jackson, were indicted Monday on federal firearms offenses, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee.

James is charged with with three counts of being a prohibited felon in possession of a firearm.

Isaac Williamson is charged with one count of being a prohibited felon in possession of a firearm.

Reginald Williamson is charged with two counts of being a prohibited felon in possession of a firearm.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 10 years in prison for each count.

Operation “Bluff City Blues,” led by the U.S. Marshals Service, was a two-week joint federal, state and local law enforcement initiative that resulted in 214 arrests in West Tennessee.