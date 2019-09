Hardin County Fair celebrates 150 years

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.– Families and friends enjoy the first night for the 150th year of a local fair.

The Hardin County Fair kicked off, Monday night. Guests enjoyed monster trucks, carnival rides, the Ferris Wheel, pony rides, and big slides.

and most of all the carnival food.

Tickets are $10. The fair runs through Saturday.